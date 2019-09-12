Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2019 released @joinindiannavy.gov, The admit card or the hall ticket for Matric Recruit (MR) posts has been declared by the Indian Navy. Candidates those who had registered themselves for the Matric Recruit (MR) posts can download the hall ticket from the official website of the Indian army, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Candidates must note that the last date to download the hall ticket or the admit card is September 21, 2019. Eligible shortlisted candidates are sent Call-Up letters, indicating the date, time and place for examination. In order to download the admit card candidates need to provide their email and password. The MR Admit Card 2019 will comprise details such as date, time and exam center. Through this recruitment drive, 400 posts for Matric Recruit (MR) will be fulfilled by the Indian Navy.

Steps to download Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2019:

Candidates or the applicants can follow these simple steps and can download the admit card for the same.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Army, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login

Step 3: Enter your email id and password

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

The Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a computer-based test followed by the fitness test and medical examination.

Exam Pattern for Indian Navy MR posts

The question paper for the MR posts will have 50 questions carrying one mark each. Candidates will be given 30 minutes to solve the multiple-choice questions. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong question.

