Indian Navy MR result 2019: The Indian Navy has released the result of the matric recruits (MR) on February 21, 2019. A merit list has also been uploaded on official site @ joinindiannavy.gov.in. The candidates who have been appeared for the examination can check their list by following these simple steps.

The Indian Navy on Thursday released the result for the matric recruits (MR) on its official website @ joinindiannavy.gov.in. The examination for MR was conducted in April 2019. The Indian Navy has also released a merit list of the candidates from the April 2019 batch. The list carries the name of a total of 353 candidates. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are advised to go through the merit list as soon as possible.

Shubham Rai has topped the list while second and third spots are acquired by Mantish Kumar and Sahil Kumar. Rai will be appointed as the hygienist while Mantish and Sahil will be hired as chef and steward respectively. The candidates can visit the direct link to check the merit list. Also, here are the steps you need to follow to check the Indian Navy MR result 2019:

Visit the official website @ joinindiannavy.gov.in On the homepage, click the link which reads current events It will take the candidates to the link which says Merit list for MR recruitment The link will redirect the candidates to a new page. Here a link Click here needs to be clicked in order to access the merit list. A PDF of the merit list will open where one can check his/her roll number

The candidates who have made their name to the Indian Navy MR result 2019 merit list will undergo basic training for 14 weeks at INS Chilka.

