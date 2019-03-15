Indian Navy MR Result 2019: The Indian Navy will soon be releasing the results of Matric Recruits October '19 batch written examination results. Expected to release today, March 15, the results will be available on the official website @joinindiannavy.gov.in. To save you from the chaos of finding the link to results, we have listed down the steps to download here. Take a look!

* Visit the official website of Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in

* Find and click on the ‘online application’ link of Homepage

* Now, provide the required credentials and log in

* The Indian Navy Result 2019 will appear on your screen

* Download the results and get a print-out for future use.

On a similar note, the candidates who appeared for the Indian Navy AA, SSR paper should note that the results have already been declared for the post of April 2019 batch of Matric Recruit (MR), Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) on this March 12, 2019 only.

The candidates who sat for the entrance examination of Indian Navy MR should keep a check and be updated about the selection procedure. After appearing for the online recruitment examination, the candidates will also have to pass the physical fitness test and medical examination to get placed.

