Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: The Indian Navy has opened the application process for 500 vacant posts through its official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates can apply for the same before December 30, 2018.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: The Indian Navy has invited applications for the posts Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Sailors for Martic Recruit (MR) and Artificer Apprentice (AA) through its official website – joiningindiannavy.gov.in. All the interested and eligible candidates must log into the website and check the notification for the recruitment before applying to the posts. As per the notification, there are as many as 500 vacancies against the post.

The recruitment will be done through an online examination on the basis of which the best candidates will be selected. The examination is set to be conducted by the authority during the month of February 2019 while the result is expected to be declared within a month from the end of the examination. Those who qualify the written examination will have to appear for a physical fitness test. The candidate will be selected only after qualifying these three recruitment tests. Meanwhile, reports say that those selected for the posts will have to do a training which will start from August 2019.

Important Dates for Indian Navy recruitment 2019:

The application process starts on- December 14, 2018

Application submission last date- December 30, 2018

Admit Card Release Date – January 2019

Date of recruitment examination – February 2019

Indian Navy Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

All the applicants must have passed Class 12 or Intermediate examination with at least 60% marks. with any one of the following subjects – mathematics/ physics/chemistry/biology/ computer science.

Age limit:

Candidates applying for the posts should not be less than 17 years old and should not be more than 20 years as on the last date for application submission.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More