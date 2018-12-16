Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: The Indian Navy recruiting body has invited applications for 500 vacancies through its official website. Candidates interested to apply must log in to - joinindiannavy.gov.in to submit their applications before December 30.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: The Indian Navy has released a notification for the recruitment of candidates against 500 vacant positions through its official website. All the candidates ho are interested to apply for the same and earn Rs 69,000 per month can check the official website of Indian Navy, i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates can apply through the portal and before doing so, they need to go through the official notification. According to reports, the last date for submission of the application forms has been scheduled for December 30, 2018.

The Indian Navy is conducting this recruitment drive to engage candidates in 500 Sailor – Artificer Apprentice (AA) posts. Candidates must note that applications are invited only from unmarried male candidates and applications can be submitted through the official portal of Indian Navy only. No other means for accepting an application will be entertained. As per reports, the online registration process was supposed to start from December 14 but the Indian Navy had notified through its official website that the dates for the recruitment process has been postponed.

Vacancy details Indian Navy Recruitment 2018:

Total posts: 500

Name of the post:

Artificer Apprentice (AA)

Important date:

Last date for submission of application: December 30, 2018

Educational qualification for Indian Navy Artificer Apprentice (AA) Recruitment 2018:

Applicants must have passed intermediate or class 12 with 60% marks in aggregate with Maths and Physics from a recognised Institute having at least one of the following subjects: Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science in their curriculum.

How to apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2018?

Log into the official website – joinindiannavy.gov.in

Now, log-in with the registered E-mail ID and Click on the option “Current Opportunities” on the homepage

Search for the “Apply” button and click on it

Complete the application form and upload all scanned copies of required documents

Check thoroughly and make sure all the details entered in the provided fields are correct before submitting online

Now, click on the “Submit” button and take a print out of the application

Click on this link to directly go to the official website of Indian Navy: https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/

