Indian Navy Group C recruitment 2018: The Indian Navy (Nausena Bharti) has invited applications to fill up 24 posts of Group C Civilian Motor Driver Grade posts. Aspiring candidates can visit the official website @ hqgnanavyciviliansrect.com. The final selection will be done on the basis of written test.

Indian Navy Group C recruitment 2018: The Indian Navy (Nausena Bharti) has invited applications to fill up 24 posts of Civilian Motor Driver Grade-2 (Group ‘C’, non-gazetted non-industrial) at headquarters Goa Naval Area, Vasco-Da-Gama in Goa. In the recruitment notification, Indian Navy has said that candidates who wish to apply for the post can visit at the official website – hqgnanavyciviliansrect.com. After the screening of received applications, Indian Navy will issue admit cards, in which every detail of candidates including exact date, time and venue of the examination, to candidates aspiring for the post of Civilian Motor.

The final selection will be done on the basis of a written test. As per required education qualification, the aspirant must have passed the matriculation exam or equivalent from a recognized board or institute and must have first line maintenance knowledge. He should be holding a driving license for heavy motor vehicle and motorcycles. Two-year practical experience in HMV driving is required.

To successfully apply for the advertised post; the aspirant should be less than 25 years of age and should be minimum 18 years. As per norms, relaxation in age will be given to SC/ST/OBC and others.

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 25,500 to 81,100. The aspiring candidates will have to pass the written test to make it to the final list. In the written examination, candidates will be tested on various aspects, including General Intelligence/Awareness and reasoning (30 marks), General English (10 marks), Numerical Aptitude (20 marks), Awareness in relevant trade/field (40 marks).

