Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: The Indian Navy has invited applications for the recruitment of ATC, Pilot, Observers, and other vacancies on its official website – joinindiannavy.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website and check the details of the vacancies.

According to reports, the last date for submission of application form for the vacancies is near and candidates are advised to fill their application as soon as possible. The last date for application submission has been scheduled September 14, 2018.

Moreover, as per the notification on the official website the application process for the vacancies started from August 25m, 2018 As it read, “Application for SSC in Pilot/Observer/ATC entry for Jun 2019 batch will be online from 25 Aug – 14 Sep 18”.

Candidates willing to apply for the above-mentioned posts can follow the steps given below to apply:

Visit the official website of Indian Navy Recruitment – joinindiannavy.gov.in Search for the link that reads, “Recruitment Notification for Pilot/Observer/ATC 2018” and click on it Candidates will be directed to a different page Check the details in the notification Start applying online Fill up the application form and submit before the last date

Indian Navy Recruitment Vacancy details:

Number of posts for Observer: 6

Number of posts for Pilot (MR): 3

Number of posts for ATC: 8

Number of posts for Pilot (Other than MR): 5

Candidates can directly go to the official website and submit their application forms by clicking on this link: https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/

