Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: The Indian Navy has invited applications for 3400 Sailor vacancies through its official website. Candidates interested to apply can check the details regarding the job by logging into - joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Meanwhile, it is a good opportunity for the Secondary and Senior Secondary passed candidates. Out of the total 3,400 vacant positions, 2500 vacancies are reserved for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), 500 for Artificer Apprentice (AA) while 400 for Matric Recruit (MR), as per reports. All the interested candidates can log into the official website and apply on the official website from 14 December, 2018. The last date for submission of the applications have been scheduled for December 30, 2018.

How to apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2018?

Candidates need to log into the official website of Indian Navy – www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

Look for the recruitment notification on the homepage and click on it

Go through the notification carefully and start applying through the prescribed format online

The Indian Navy will conduct a Computer-Based Test which will be followed by Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Examinations for the selection of best candidates to the vacant posts.

Important Dates of Indian Navy Recruitment 2018-19:

• Online Application starts on December 14, 2018

• Last date for submission of online application: December 30, 2018

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2018: Name and number of posts

Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) – 2500

Artificer Apprentice (AA) – 500

Matric Recruit (MR) – 400

For more details regarding the recruitment process, candidates can log into the official website of Indian Navy directly and check the same: https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/

