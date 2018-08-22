The Indian Navy has announced the results of Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) for the upcoming year February 2019. All the aspirants who have applied for this can download their results by logging on the official website. Without logging to the official website, candidates won't be able to see their results.

The Indian Navy has declared the results of Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) for next year February 2019. All the aspirants who have applied for this can download their results by logging on the official website, www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/en/account/login. Besides the results, unmarried male candidates are invited to apply for the online application for the enrolment as sailors for as sailors for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits SSR.

The training programme for this course will start in February 2019 which will be 9 weeks of basic training at INS Chilka. It is going to be followed by another professional training. The recruitment exam, that is the Initial Medical Examination will only be considered for those who are professional fit for the medical examination. All those aspirants who are found medically unfit will be adviced to appeal against its findings.

According to media reports, a merit list will be released for all the aspirants who pass in the PFT and Initial Medical Examination, which will entirely depend on the given vacancies. This selection list can be seen on website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in on December 20, 2018.

If the aspirant failed to appear on the due date, the selection of the aspirant will be cancelled and he cannot claim the enrolment in the Indian Navy. The call letter for Final Medical Examination at INS Chilka will upload only on the aspirant’s registered e-mail ID.

