The Indian Navy is inviting applications for the posts of Senior Secondary Recruit and Artificer Apprentice posts. The online application process will conclude on July 15, 2019. The candidates can check the official website and apply for the below-mentioned posts.

Indian Navy is hiring for the posts of Sailor for the Frb 2020 batch course. The online application window for the posts will be concluded on July 10, 2019. Since June 28, the online application for the Sailor posts has started. Candidates need to check the official website @joinindiannavy.gov.in. The interested candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the official website.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @joinindiannavy.gov.in

2. Click on the job link

3. Fill up all the details

4. Pay the fees

5. Download the document

6. Take the printout fo the future reference

A total of 2700 posts will be fulfilled after the proper interview. The shortlisted candidates will join the force in the coming February. The 2700 vacancies including 2200 vacancies for Indian Navy SSR and 500 vacancies for Indian Navy AA.

For the Indian Navy Senior Secondary Recruit posts, the candidate should have passed class 12th with Maths and Physics as one of the subjects or at least one of these subjects.

For the Indian Navy Artificer Apprentice posts, the candidate should have passed class 12th exams with 60% marks with Maths and Physics as one of the subjects.

The Indian Navy recruitment will be based on state-wise merit performance. The test will be calculated after the Computer-Based Test and the subject of qualifying Physical Fitness Test. The shortlisted candidates will be later able to do a medical examination. An online application is important after which admit cards will be distributed among the candidates, failing which, they are not entitled to the exams for the posts.

