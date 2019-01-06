Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for 102 officer posts at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates willing to apply must go through the eligibility criteria before applying online. For more details read the instructions below.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: The Department of Indian Navy Recruitment wing under the Government of India has released a notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for the officer posts through -www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. The candidates who are willing to apply for the posts are advised to go through the notification on the official website and apply through the prescribed format from January 12, 2019. The date for submission of the application form has been scheduled for February 1, 2019.

Vacancy Details of Indian Navy Short Service Commission (SSC): Name and number of posts

Naval Armament Inspection Cadre (NAIC) – 12

General Service (GS) – 27

Hydrography Cadre – 3

Engineering Branch (General Service) – 28

Electrical Branch (General Service) – 32

How to check the notification online?

Log into the official website of Indian Navy Recruitment portal – https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/

Search for the recruitment notification on the homepage of the official website

Click on the link and wait for the page to open

Now, go through the pdf carefully

Download the pdf and take a print out for future reference if necessary

Direct link to check the notification on the official website of Indian Navy and apply online: https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/

