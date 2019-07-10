Indian Navy Recruitment has invited applications for the recruitment of 2700 sailor posts. The last date of submitting online application is today, July 10, 2019. Candidates can visit www.joinindiannavy.gov.in for detailed information.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Indian Navy has issued notification for the recruitment to the post of Sailor for FEB 2020 Batch Course. All eligible candidates can apply on the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date of submitting online application is today, July 10, 2019.

Indian Navy Sailors are the main workforce in Indian Navy and is considered a good career option for Secondary and Senior Secondary passed students. A total of 2200 vacancies are invited for the post of Indian Navy SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) and 500 for Indian Navy AA (Artificer Apprentice).

Recruitment for the post of Indian Navy Sailor SSR AA selection will be done on the basis of candidate’s performance in the computer-based examination, followed by Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Examinations.

For more details, candidates can check the information given below:

Important Dates:

Starting Date of online Application – June 28, 2019

Last date of Online Application – July 10, 2019

Indian Navy Sailor 2019 Vacancy Details:

Sailor – Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) – 2500 Posts

Sailor – Artificer Apprentice (AA) – 500 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy Sailor Posts

Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) – 12th passed with Maths & Physics and at least one of the three subjects – Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognized by MHRD, Govt. of India.

Artificer Apprentice (AA) – 12th passed with 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects – Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognized by MHRD, Govt. of India.

Selection Process for Indian Navy Sailor Posts:

Selection of candidates will be based on State-wise merit of their performance in Computer-based Examination, subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Examinations.

How to Apply for Indian Navy Sailor Posts Job 2019

Online applications will be accepted through the official website of Indian navy i.e. www.joinindiannavy.gov.in up to till 10 July 2019.

The online application will be accepted through the official website of the Indian Navy i.e. www.joinindiannavy.gov.in till July 10, 2019, today.

Steps to follow:

Before filling online application, keep matric certificate & 10+2 Mark sheet ready for reference.

Register yourself on www.joinindiannavy.gov.in with your email ID, if not registered already.

After logging in, click on ‘current Opportunities’

Click on Apply button

Fill the form and before clicking the submit button, make sure all the details are valid and correct, all required documents are scanned in original and uploaded.

Online applications will be further scrutinized for eligibility and will be rejected anytime if found ineligible in any respect.

