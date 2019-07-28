Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: The application process for 400 Sailor MR Posts is all set to close soon on joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates interested to apply must submit their applications by August 1, 2019.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: The Indian Navy recruiting wing is going to close the online application process for 400 Sailor MR posts through its official website – joinindiannavy.gov.in soon. All the candidates who are interested to apply for the vacancies must log into the official website of the Indian Navy and fill the online application form. The Indian Navy had released a notification announcing the vacancies and the opening of the application process through the official website.

Candidates must note that unmarried male candidates are only eligible to apply for the post through the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application started from July 26, 2019, and will be closed on August 01, 2019. Moreover, candidates must note that the selection for the posts will be done based on the State-wise merit list prepared by the authority. The merit list will be prepared strictly on the performance of candidates in the Computer-based Examination, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Medical Examinations.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Sailor – 400 Posts (Matric Recruit)

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed the Class 10 or Matriculation Level examination from a recognized Board.

