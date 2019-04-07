Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: The Indian Navy has invited applications for the recruitment of Chargeman (Mechanic) and Chargeman (Ammunition and Explosive). The application process will start from April 16, 2019, and last till April 28, 2019.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited by the Indian Navy for the post of Chargeman (Mechanic) and Chargeman (Ammunition and Explosive) arena which is classified as Group B in Pay Level-6 at variegated commands. The candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application process will start from April 16, 2019, and last till April 28, 2019.

The shortlisted candidates will be posted to various Naval Armament Inspectorate (NAI) units at Depots, Ordnance Factories, DRDO labs, Quasi Military establishments to undertake inspection and QA activities. The functional duties will encompass sailing on-board Indian Navy platforms and handling explosives and ordnance.

Age Limit for the Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment 2019:

The candidate’s upper age limit is 30 years which is relaxable for government servant up to 5 years in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Government.

Examination Fee for the Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment 2019:

The application fee for the candidates of all categories can be paid online via net banking or Visa, Master, RuPay Credit, Debit Card or UPI. The Admit Card for the examination will be issued to only those candidates who have successfully paid the fee or whose examination fee have been waived off.

The fee is non-refundable under any circumstances.

Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment 2019: Selection

Screening of Application:

All the applications registered will be screened by the Indian Navy as per the eligibility criteria and terms and conditions specified by the government of India.

Scheme of Written Examination:

All shortlisted/eligible candidates will have to appear for the online examination comprising of 100 objective type questions based on the syllabus notified on the official website.

Vacancy details:

Chargeman (Mechanic): 103 vacancies

Chargeman (Ammunition and Explosives): 69 vacancies

Total: 172 vacancies

Educational Qualifications for the Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment 2019:

Chargeman (Mechanic):

Diploma in Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics or Production Engineering from a recognised University or Institute.

Two years of working experience in quality control or quality assurance or testing or proof in the area of design or production or maintenance of engineering equipment and system from a recognised institution.

Chargeman (Ammunition and Explosive):

Candidates must possess a diploma in chemical engineering from a recognised institute along with two-year experience in quality control or testing or quality assurance or proof in the field of chemical engineering or processing from a recognised organisation.

Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment 2019: Steps to Apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the tab saying Join Navy.

Step 3: Tap the option saying Ways to join from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Select the Civilians option from the new menu.

Step 5: Click on the chargeman option according to your preference.

The application window for the same will start from April 16, 2019.

All the applicants are suggested to read and download online information guidelines before filling the application form.

Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the websites www.joinindiannavy.gov.in and www.indiannavy.nic.in for recruitment updates and any further instructions.

The vacancies exhibited above are provisional and may increase or decrease or even be nil without assigning any reason. The recruitment process can also be cancelled/ postponed/ suspended or terminated without any notice or any reason at any stage of the session.

