Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 53 posts of SSC officer, check complete details here

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: The Indian Navy has invited applications for the posts of the Short Service Commission (SSC) officer. There are a total of 53 vacancies for the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) officer. The candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The interested candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in Science, Technology, Commerce and other different streams in order to apply for the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) officer in the Indian Navy. The application process for the same has started online on March 16 and the application will be open till April 5, 2019.

Vacancy details of Indian Navy recruitment 2019:

Vacancies: 53

Vacancy Details (Post wise):

Pilot (MR): 3

Pilot (other): 5

Observer: 6

Education: 24

Logistics: 15

Eligibility criteria:

Observer or Pilot:

The candidates should have a BE or B.Tevh degree in any discipline.

Logistics:

1: Candidates should hold a Bachelor’s degree in Science, Technology, Architecture, Commerce.

2: A masters degree in Business Administration (MBA).

3: A PG Diploma in Material Management, Finance, Supply Chain Management and Logistics.

4: A Masters degree in science or computer applications (MCA/MSc).

Education:

1: The candidate should hold a master’s degree in Science including Physics, Applied Physics or Nuclear

Physics with Maths as a subject in their Bachelor’s degree in science (B.Sc).

2: Master’s degree in Operational Research or Maths with

Physics as a basic subject in their Bachelor’s degree in science. (B.Sc).

3: Master’s degree in Chemistry with Physics with

Physics as a basic subject in their Bachelor’s degree in science. (B.Sc).

4: Master’s degree in English

5: Master’s degree in History

6: BE or B.Tech with specialisation in Mechanical.

7: BE or B.Tech with specialisation in Computer Science, Information Technology, Computer Technology, Information Systems, Computer Engineering

8: BE or B.Tech with specialisation in Electronics & Communication, Electrical & Electronics, Electronics &

Instrumentation, Electronics & Telecommunication, Electrical Engineering.

Age limit:

Logistics and IT: The candidate should be born between January 2, 1995, to July 12, 2000.

Education: The candidate’s birthdate should fall between January 2, 1996, and January 1, 2001.

Observer: The candidate’s birth date should fall between January 2, 1996, and January 1, 2001.

Pilot (MR and others): The candidate’s birthdate should fall between January 2, 1996, and January 1, 2001.

Pay allowances: The selected candidates will be trained as sub-lieutenants and will be paid according to the same slab.

How to Apply:

The candidates can apply for the post of SSc officer through the official website of Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Last date to apply:

The last date to apply for the post of SSC officer is April 5, 2019.

