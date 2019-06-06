Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Indian Navy has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers in Executive (IT). Candidates need to visit the official website of the Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited by the Indian Navy for recruitment to the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers in Executive (IT) and Technical Branches of the Indian Navy through the University Entry Scheme (UES). All the candidates who are eligible and interested in the recruitment process can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before the last date which is June 27, 2019. The registration process for the Indian Navy Short Service Commission (SSC) will start from June 7, 2019. All the candidates are required to possess a BE or a BTech degree in the concerned subject from a recognized university and their birthdate should be between July 2, 1996, to July 1, 1999.

All the candidates are required to have a minimum 60 percent marks in overall aggregate at the time of the completion of BTech degree or BE degree or an integrated course. All the candidates who will fail to meet the minimum criteria will be not be recruited in the Indian Navy.

Important dates for Indian Navy recruitment 2019:

First date to apply for the SSC recruitment 2019: June 7, 2019

Last date to apply for the SSC recruitment 2019:

June 27, 2019

Eligibility Criteria for the Indian Navy recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should possess a BE or BTech degree in the concerned subject with a minimum of 60 percent aggregate in the integrated course or the degree.

Age limit:

As per the age limit, the candidate should be born between Jul 2, 1996, to July 1, 1999.

Selection procedure for Indian Navy recruitment 2019:

All the eligible candidates will be required to go through a Naval Selection process. The candidates who will clearly pass the Naval Campus Selection Process interview will be shortlisted for the SSB interview based on the candidate’s preference on his entry, the subject should meet the eligibility criteria for a particular entry.

How to apply for Indian Navy recruitment 2019:

All the interested candidates can apply for recruitment via online mode. The online application for the same will close on June 27, 2019. All the candidates can take a print out of the submitted application form and keep a copy of it with them

