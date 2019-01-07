Indian Navy recruitment 2019: The applications were opened yesterday on January 5, 2019, for the Sailor posts. The last date to apply for the vacant posts if January 26, 2019, and for applicants from Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar island, Lakshadweep and Minicoy Island the last date is January 31, 2019.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Indian Navy has called in applicants to fill up Sailor vacant posts against sports quota. Aspirants who are interested to be a part of the Indian Navy by applying for the post of Sailor should visit the official website of Indian Navy @ joinindiannavy.gov.in. It is suggested that the applicants keep on checking the official website for updates and fill in the form for the vacant posts latest by January 26, 2019. The last date for filling in the application is by 5:00 pm on January 26, 2019.

The applications were opened yesterday on January 5, 2019, for the Sailor posts. The last date to apply for the vacant posts if January 26, 2019, and for applicants from Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar island, Lakshadweep and Minicoy Island the last date is January 31, 2019. The applicants will be applying for the post of sailor via the Sports quota and would have to forward their applications to The Secretary, Indian Navy Sports Control Board 7th Floor, Chankya Bhavan, Integrated Headquarters, M Mod (Navy), New Delhi 110 021. The candidates have to send in their applications to this address before the last date.

Eligibility Criteria-

Educational Qualification:

10+2 qualified No stream barrier

Age Limit: 17 years to 22 years

Candidates can check the official notification here: CLICK HERE

