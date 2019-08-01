Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Indian Navy has invited applications for 400 Sailor Posts, for Matric Recruit (MR) – April 2020 batch on its official website, @ joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application process commenced from July 26 and it will come to end today, August 1, 2019. The students, who have been planning to apply for the posts, can visit the site immediately to register themselves. The candidates who hold a matriculation degree from a recognised board can apply for the posts immediately. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a Computer-based Examination (CBT) followed by physical fitness test and medical examination.

The CBT examination will have 50 questions carrying one mark each. It will be a multiple-choice examination and students will be given 30 minutes to solve it. For every wrong answer, one-fourth of the total marks will be deducted. The examination will be conducted in both English and Hindi. The candidates applying for the examination should be born between Apil 1, 2000 to March 21, 2003.

Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2019: Steps to check

Before you start to register yourself for the application process, keep the important documents including matric certificate handy Visit the official website, joinindianarmy.gov.in Now, register yourself with the mail ID, you have registered with. Click: Current Opportunities and then the Apply button Fill the form, upload images Press submit and make payments

Initially, the candidates will get a salary of Rs 14,600 during the training period. Once recruited, the candidates will get a salary between Rs 47,600 to Rs 1.51 lakh. Apart from that, an allowance including fixed DA of Rs 52000 extra will also be given.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App