Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: The Indian Navy has invited candidates for the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers in Executive (IT) and Technical Branches of the Indian Navy under University Entry Scheme (UES). All the interested and eligible aspirants are advised to apply for the post via an online method on or before June 27, 2019.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019 @ joinindiannavy.gov.in: The Indian Navy has released applications for interested and eligible candidates for the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers in Executive (IT) and Technical Branches of the Indian Navy under University Entry Scheme (UES). All the aspirants are advised to apply for the post via an online method on or before June 27, 2019. The registration for Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2019 will commence from June 7, 2019.

Education criteria for the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers in Executive (IT) and Technical Branches:

Each and every aspirant must have B.E./ B.Tech. Degree in the relevant subject from a recognized University.

Moreover, a candidate should have a minimum score of 60 per cent marks in overall aggregate after the completion of regular BE/ B Tech or integrated course.

Note: Aspirant failing to meet the minimum cut off percentage will not be allowed to join the INA Ezhimala.

Important dates to note:

Start date of submission of online application: June 7, 2019

Last date for submission of online application: June 27, 2019

Eligibility Criteria for University Entry Scheme (UES) Course starting in June 2020:

Age Limit: The aspirant willing to apply for the post should be born between July 2, 1996, to July 1 1999.

Selection Procedure for University Entry Scheme (UES) Course beginning in June 2020:

The eligible candidates will have to appear for the Naval Campus Selection process.

Soon after qualifying, there will be a campus interview and SSB interview on the basis of the head’s preference for the entry, subject to meeting the eligibility criteria for a particular entry.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App