Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: The Indian Navy has opened the online application process for 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry January 2020 through the official website. All the candidates who are interested to apply for the four-year degree course under the 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme are advised to submit their applications in the prescribed format before the last date. The course is set to commence from January 2020.

According to reports, the last date for submission of the application forms has been scheduled for June 17, 2019. Moreover, those interested to apply must note that they need to fulfil the eligibility criteria for being eligible for the course. Those candidates who have appeared for JEE (Main) 2019 and called for SSB are eligible for this scheme.

Eligibility Criteria for 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Jan 2020

Educational Qualification: Candidates need to have Passed the Intermediate or 12th or its equivalent examinations from any state or Central Board with not less than 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). They also need to score at least 50% marks in English for being eligible to apply for the Cadet Entry Scheme.

Age Limit: Candidates should not have been born before July 2, 2000 or after Jan 1, 2003

Important Dates of Indian Navy Recruitment 2019:

Online application submission last date: June 17, 2019

SSB recommended candidates will be shortlisted for training in Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Kerala, based on their All India Merit and the number of vacancies. The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of the scores as per SSB. Candidates selected will be sent for training will in January 2020.

