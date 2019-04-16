Indian Navy recruitment 2019: The recruitment drive to fill 172 vacancies for the posts of Chargeman in mechanics, ammunition and explosives has been cancelled. the official site of the Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in is showing a notification in which it is stated that the recruitment drive is cancelled due to administrative reasons.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: The recruitment which was going to happen for the posts of Chargeman in Mechanics, ammunition and explosives have been cancelled as per the latest notification available on the official website of the Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The candidates were supposed to visit the official website and apply for the posts of chairman in mechanics or ammunition and explosives. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 172 vacancies were to be filled. The application process for the posts was started and was scheduled to get closed on April 28, 2019, at 11:00 PM. The applicants who met the eligibility criteria were supposed to go through a written test consisting of 100 objective type questions and which was to be followed by the document verification and a fitness round.

As per the notification present on the official website of the Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in, the reason behind the cancellation of the recruitment drive is defined as an administrative one and no further clarification is provided by the Indian Navy on the matter. It is still not clear that when will the recruitment drive for the post of Chargeman in mechanics, ammunition and explosive will resume and the number of vacancies will get altered or not, as of now, there were a total of 172 vacancies for the post of Chargeman.

