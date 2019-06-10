Indian Navy is hiring candidates for a four-year degree course under the 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme. Candidate can apply to the posts through the online mode if they have the required experience.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Indian Navy is recruiting candidates for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala for a 4-year degree course under the 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme. The online procedure for Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech Cadet Entry will be opened till 17 June 2019. Only those candidates who appeared for JEE (Main) 2019 and were called for SSB are eligible for this scheme and will be admitted on the basis of JEE (Main) – 2019 All India Rank.

The online link for Indian Navy 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Jan 2020 is available on the official website i.e. https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/. All Eligible and interested candidates can apply before 17 June 2019. Candidates recommended by the SSBs and who are medically fit will be selected for training in Indian Naval Academy based on number of vacancies and All India Merit. As per SSB marks, all India Merit will be prepared.

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode. Printout of the finally submitted online application can be taken by the candidates for future reference. The last date for submission of online application is 17th June 2019. The training will finally commence from January 2020.

Eligibility Criteria for 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Jan 2020

Educational Qualification: Candidates passing 12th or its equivalent examinations from any Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English are eligible to apply.

