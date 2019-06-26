The Indian Navy is recruiting for 2700 vacancies. Candidates can apply for the posts before July 10, 2019. Candidates can apply for the same posts of Sailor through the official website @joinindiannavy.gov.in. The qualification for the posts is class 12th pass.

The Indian Navy has announced hundreds of vacancies for the recruitment of the post of the sailor for FEB 2020 batch course. The much-awaited course of Indian Navy will commence from February 2020. The application process for the recruitment process will be started on June 28. The candidates can apply for the posts through the official website @joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date for the application process will be July 10, 2019.

Candidates who want to apply for the sailor posts can be checked the online website of the Indian Navy including the application process, vacancy details, and others. A total of 2700 vacancies have to be fulfilled in the coming months. The vacancies include 2200 for Indian Navy SSR (Senior Secondary recruit) and 500 vacancies are for the Indian Navy AA(Artificer Apprentice).

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @joinindiannavy.gov.in

2. Click on the job link

3. Enter email, name and mobile numbers

4. Click on the submit button

5. Download the document

6. Take the printout for the future reference

For Sailor – Senior secondary recruit, candidates should have passed 12th with Maths and Physics at least one of the subjects. Meanwhile, the department has notified also that Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, For the Artificer Apprentice, candidates should have passed 12th with 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects:-Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD.

The selection of the candidates will be based on state-wise merit and their performance in the Computer Based Examination. The other marks will be entitled from qualifying physical test and medical examination.

