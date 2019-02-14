The Indian Navy is all set to release the admit card for the recruitment exam for the post of matric recruit (MR), senior secondary recruit (SSR), artificer apprentice (AA) on its official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The interested candidates are requested to download the hall tickets through the official website when it will be made available.

The Indian Navy is all set to release the admit card for the recruitment exam for the post of matric recruit (MR), senior secondary recruit (SSR), artificer apprentice (AA) on its official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The interested candidates are requested to download the hall tickets through the official website when it will be made available.

As per reports, the admit card is expected to be released on February 15, 2019.

Written examination date: February 23 to February 28, 2019.

The examination will be conducted through online mode or computer-based testing (CBT) mode.

The candidates are requested to attempt every question carefully as there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

Indian Navy Admit card: Steps to download to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Indian Navy admit card for AA, SSR,..’ under ‘whats’ news’ section on the homepage,

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using your credentials on the login page

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed, download it and take out a print out for future use.

Here is an important note for all the candidates. The candidates wil not be allowed inside the examination centre without carrying the same. Therefore it is necessary for them to download their admit card from the official website and take out a print out.

About Indian Navy

The Indian Navy is a well-balanced and cohesive three-dimensional force, capable of operating above, on and under the surface of the oceans. It is necessary to work efficiently for safeguarding their national interests.

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) exercises operational and administrative control of the Indian Navy. They exercised it from the Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Navy).

He is assisted by the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS) and three other Principal Staff Officers, namely the Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (DCNS), the Chief of Personnel (COP) and the Chief of Material (COM).

