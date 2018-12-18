The Indian Navy has invited online application for 3400 vacancies for enrolment as sailors as Artificer Apprentice (AA), Matric Recruit (MR), and Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR). The online application started on 14th December and the last date to apply is December 30, 2018. Check all the details inside.

The Indian Navy has invited online application for 3400 vacancies for enrolment as sailors as Artificer Apprentice (AA), Matric Recruit (MR), and Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR). The online application started on 14th December and the last date to apply is December 30, 2018. For the MR recruitment, the candidate should be born between 01 Oct 1998 to 30 Sep 2002, for Artificer Apprentice (AA) it’s between 01 Aug 1999 to 31 Jul 2002 and for the SSR candidate, DOB should be between 01 Aug 1998 to 31 Jul 2002.

The break up of the total vacancies is as follows:

Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR): 2500 vacancies

Matric Recruit (MR): 400 vacancies

Artificer Apprentice (AA): 500 vacancies

As for the pay and allowances: Any candidate who clears the exam, joins the Indian Navy, will be given an initial stipend of Rs. 14,600/- per month will be

admissible. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay

Matrix (₹ 21,700- ₹69,100).

However, to join the Indian Navy, candidates will have to clear a Computer-based Examination, a Physical Fitness Test and the Medical Test

Here are the steps to apply for SSR, AA, MR recruitment

(a) Before filling the online application, keep matric certificate & Mark sheet ready for reference.

(b) Register yourself on www.joinindiannavy.gov.in with your e-mail ID, if not registered

already. The Applicants must ensure that while filling their Application Form, they are providing

their valid and active e-mail IDs and mobile numbers.

(c) Log–in with the registered E-mail ID and Click on Current Opportunities.

(d) Click on Apply button.

(e) Fill up the Form completely. Before clicking the Submit button make sure all the details are

correct, all required documents are scanned in original & uploaded.

(f) Online applications will be further scrutinised for eligibility and may be rejected at any stage, if

found ineligible in any respect.

(g) Photographs. THE PHOTOGRAPH TO BE UPLOADED SHOULD BE OF GOOD QUALITY

WITH BLUE BACKGROUND.

