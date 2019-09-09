Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2019: The Indian Navy recruiting wing is all set to release the admit cards for AA, SSR today. Candidates can check the steps to download the admit cards in this article given below.

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2019: The Indian Navy is all set to release the admit cards for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) recruitment examination on the official website – www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. All the candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check the steps to download the admit card given in this article. According to reports, the Indian Navy had invited online applications from eligible unmarried male candidates for the posts of Sailors through its official website. Those who are shortlisted will be enrolled in the February 2020 batch.

Moreover, the admit cards have been issued to those who have successfully completed the application process before the last date including payment of the examination fees. Candidates must note that they can download the admit cards as soon as the link is activated on the official website of the Indian Navy Recruitment Body.

How to download the Indian Navy Admit Cards?

www.joinindiannavy.gov.in Candidates need to log into the official website of the authority –

On the homepage, click on the relevant link

On clicking, candidates will be asked to enter their login details

Here, enter all the necessary details and click on the submit button

On submitting, a new window will be displayed

Here, click on the admit card link

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the same and take a print out of the admit card for future use

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card: joinindiannavy.gov.in

