Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2019: The application process for 2700 AA, SSR posts has begun on the official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates are advised to check the notification before applying.

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2019: The Indian Navy Recruiting wing has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Artificer Apprentice and Senior Secondary Recruits for February 2020 Batch. The application process for the mentioned posts has started from today June 28, 2019 through the official website of the Indian Army i.e. – joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the last date for applying to the posts has been scheduled for July 10, 2019. Reports say that there are 2700 vacancies against the AA, SSR posts. All those who wish to apply to the vacant posts must have passed Higher Secondary or Intermediate or Class 12 or 10+2 examination from a recognised Board of MHRD, Govt. of India with 60% above marks. They need to have Maths and Physics at the 10+2 level and at least one of the following subjects – Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science.

How to apply for Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2019?

Visit the official website of Indian Navy – joinindiannavy.gov.in

Candidates need to click on the relevant link to register online on the homepage

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new page

Here, they have to fill the details in the form

Upload the scanned copies of the necessary documents and click on submit

Upload the photograph and signature and submit

The registration process is now complete

Take a print out of the confirmation page for further reference

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App