Indian Navy Sailor recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the posts of Sailor (AA and SSR) from June 28, 2019. Candidates who want to apply can visit joinindiannavy.org.

Indian Navy Sailor recruitment 2019: The Indian Navy has invited applications for the post of Sailor (AA and SSR) from Friday, June 28, 2019. The application process has been started to fill the vacancies of Artificer Apprenticeship and Senior Secondary Recruits for February 2020 Batch. All the candidates who are eligible and interested to apply can visit the official website of the Indian Navy to apply for the same, joinindiannavy.org. Through this recruitment drive, the total number of 2700 posts are to be filled.

Educational Eligibility:

All the candidates who want to apply for the same are supposed to have qualified 10+2 examination with minimum 60 per cent marks including there marks in Mathematics and Physics and one subject out of Biology, Computer Science and Chemistry for any board of school education recognised by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD), India.

For the Senior Secondary Recruit post, candidates must have qualified 10+2 examination with minimum 60 per cent marks including there marks in Mathematics and Physics and one subject out of Biology, Computer Science and Chemistry for any board of school education recognised by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD), India.

Selection process for the Indian Navy recruitment 2019:

The selection process for the same consists of a Computer-based exam and the candidates who will be clearly passing the examination will be called for a fitness test and medical examination. The computer-based test (CBT) will consist of 100 questions and each question will carry one mark. The question paper for the exam will be bilingual including Hindi and English and the questions will be objective in nature. The question paper will consist of four sections including Mathematics, General Knowledge, Science and English.

Pay scale for Indian Navy recruitment 2019:

The candidates who will get shortlisted for the posts will be paid Rs 14,600 as a stipend during the initial period. after successfully completing their initial training, the candidates will be paid in the range of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. In addition to that, they will be paid Rs 5,200 MSP for the Artificer Apprenticeship and Rs 6,200 for Senior Secondary Recruits.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App