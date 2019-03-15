Indian Navy SSC, PSC recruitment 2019: Indian Navy invited 53 observers, pilot jobs, for course commencing from Jan 2020, at the Indian Naval Academy Kerala and Ezhimala. The online application will be starting from tomorrow March 16, 2019, and continue April 5, 2019. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the online mode by visiting the official website of Indian Navy www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy SSC, PSC recruitment 2019: Indian Navy has released applications for Short Service Commission (SSC) in Executive Branch (Pilot/Observer entry) & Education Branch and unmarried male candidates for Permanent Commission (PC) in Executive Branch (Logistics Cadre) for course commencing Jan 2020, at the Indian Naval Academy Kerala and Ezhimala.

Candidates should have the necessary qualification and experience in their respective fields to apply for these posts. The online application will be starting from tomorrow March 16, 2019, and continue till April 5, 2019.

Important Dates:

• March 16, 2019 – Starting date of submitting the online application

• April 5, 2019- Closing date for submission of online application

Vacancy Details:

• Pilot (Matric recruit) – 03 Posts

• Pilot (Other than Matric recruit) – 5 Posts

• Observer – 06 Posts

• Logistics – 15 Posts

• Education – 24 Posts

Educational Qualification:

• Pilot (Matric recruit), Observer, Pilot (Other than Matric recruit) – B.E./B.Tech Degree in any discipline (with

Physics & Maths in 12th standard).

• Logistics – BE/B.Tech in any discipline with First Class or MBA with First Class or B.Sc / B.Com / B.Sc.(IT)

First class and a PG Diploma in Finance /Supply Chain Management / Material Management or MCA /Logistics / M.Sc

(IT) with First Class.

• Education – BE/B.Tech/MA/M.SC

Procedure to apply for the post:

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the online mode by visiting the official website of Indian Navy www.joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before 5 April 2019. Candidates are requested to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

