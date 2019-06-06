Indian Navy recruitment 2019: The recruitment is for the post of Short service Commission officers for which the registration will begin on June 27, 2019. The last date to apply for the aforementioned vacancy is July 21, 2019.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: The Indian Navy is inviting applications for the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in its Executive (IT) and technical branches under the University Entry Scheme for the course that will begin in June 2020. The online registration process for the same will begin from June 27 and last date to apply is July 21, 2019. Interested candidates are required to apply on the official website i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicant should be in the final year of regular BE/B.Tech integrated degree course in Information Technology/Computer Science Engineering/Computer Engineering/Computer Engineering for Executive Branch and Mechanical Engineering/ Marine Engineering/Instrumentation Engineering/Aeronautical Engineering/Aerospace Engineering in the Engineering branch and Electrical Engineering/Electronics Engineering/Telecommunication Engineering/Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Power Engineering/ Avionics Engineering for the Technical Branch from an AICTE-recognised university and should have obtained a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks till the pre-final year (i.e. till the fifth semester of BE/B.Tech and seventh semester of five year integrated course).

Indian Navy recruitment 2019 (Age): Candidates are rquired to be born between July 2, 1996 and July 1, 1999.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: How to apply

Go to the official website i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the homepage, click the linke that reads ‘apply online’

Now, you will be redirected to a new page

On the new page, go to the option that reads register, fill details and submit

Now log-in using your registration number

Complete your form by giving all the necessary details and upload the required images such passport size phot and scanned photograph within stipulated measurement.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Selection process

Those selected will have to undergo the Naval Campus selection process. This will be followed by the SSB interview which will take only if the candidate clear the campus interview.

Then, the SSB interview round can occur in either of these centers i.e. Bangalore/Bhopal/Coimbator/Visakhapatnam/Kolkata between December 2019 to April 2020. Those who clear the SSB interview will be eligible for the job. They will be informed about thier selection via email.

Candidates should also note that the SSB interview comprises two stages and is conducted over a period of five days.

Training of selected candidates will begin in June 2020 at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala. This included 22 weeks Naval Orientation Course, followed by professional training in Naval Ships and Training Establishments.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Salary

For sub Lieutenant (level 10) the pay scale will be in the range of Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,10,700.

For a Lieutenant (level 10 B), the pay scale will be between Rs 61,300 and Rs 1,20,900.

For Lieutenant Commander (level 11), the pay scale will be between Rs 69,400 and Rs 1,36, 900

For more details refer to the official website i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in.

