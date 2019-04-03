Indian Navy tradesman mate admit card available: The admit cards for the post of tradesman mates has been released by the Indian Navy at its official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The admit cards can be downloaded till April 14, 2019.

Indian Navy tradesman mate admit card available: The Indian Navy has released the admit cards of the applicants who have applied for the tradesman posts. There are a total of 554 vacancies in the Indian Navy for the post of tradesman. The applicants can download the admit card from the official website of Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application process for the same started on March 2, 2019, and ended on March 15, 2019. The candidates need to attempt the written examination which will be held in both Hindi and English. Candidates who will qualify the written examination will be required to complete the process of document verification. The admit cards can be downloaded till April 14, 2019.

Vacancy details for the Indian Navy tradesman mate:

Total vacancies: 554

Zone wise vacancy details:

Headquarters Eastern Naval Command, Vishakhapatnam: 46 vacancies

Headquarters Western Naval Command, Mumbai: 502 vacancies

Headquarters Southern Naval Command, Kochi: 6 vacancies

Steps to download the admit card for the Indian Navy tradesman mate:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: Tap the Join Navy option on the top of the homepage.

Step 3: Tap on the ways to join option from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Tap on the civilian option from the new dropdown menu and select tradesman mate.

Step 5: A new page will open.

Step 6: Enter the registration number and password in the login window on the right side of the new page.

Step 7: Enter the security code and tap submit.

Step 8: The Admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 9: Download the admit card.

Step 10: Print the admit card and keep it with you for future references.

All the candidates will have to appear in the online computer based examination. The examination will include objective questions based on essential qualifications. The syllabus will consist of both matriculation and ITI in both Hindi and English languages.

The shortlisted candidates will be recruited in the Indian Navy and will be paid according to the seventh pay commission, Level 1. They will be paid between Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,000.

