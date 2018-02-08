Recruitment for the 350 posts for the apprentice in accountant/technique/trade apprentice has been announced by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). The applicant will be selected on the basis of written test and personal interview. The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOLC) has announced its recruitment for 2018. The 350 posts include the designation like fitter, Electricians, Mechanics, and Accountants etc.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced its recruitment for the 350 posts for the apprentice in accountant/technique/trade apprentice. The forms are available on the official website: iocl.com. The interested candidates can apply online by 20 February 2018. The applicant will be selected on the basis of written test and personal interview. The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOLC) has announced its recruitment for 2018. The Recruitment vacancy is available for the 350 apprentice post. The IOCL is looking for aspirants, eligible and interested candidate who are willing to work hard in their particular field. The 350 posts include the designation like fitter, Electricians, Mechanics, and Accountants etc. The eligibility to apply for the post requires the qualification in the related field. Besides the educational qualification, the applicant needs to qualify in many others category. There is no provision for payment. The interested applicant for the apprentice post need to register him/herself by filling the form with all the accurate information by visiting the official site of IOCL. The form will be filled online on iocl.com and needs to be submitted before 20 February.

The interested applicant can apply and then they will be selected through written test which weightage approx 85% whereas the Personal interview weightage 15% of the total marks. The selected candidates will be designated to different fields.

Details of the vacancy

Total post: 350

Trade Apprentice: Electricians Electronics Mechanic Instrument Mechanic Machinist Accountant Mechanical Electrical Instrumentation Civil Electrical and Electronics Electronics Fitter

Education qualification: A bachelor degree from a government recognized university/institute or a regular diploma course in engineering in the relevant discipline

Note

Minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate for general and OBC candidates.

Minimum 45 percent marks in aggregate in case of minority castes like SC/ST candidates.

Age: Minimum 18 years to maximum 24 years old

Process for Selection

Written Test (weightage 85%)

Personal Interview (weightage 15%)