IOCL Recruitment Exam 2019: Indian Oil Corporation Limited has rescheduled the exam date for Non-Executive posts due to the Haryana Assembly Elections 2019. Earlier the date for the exam was October 20 and to find the revised date look below.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued an official notification informing that the Non-Executive Posts exam in Haryana has been rescheduled due to the Assembly Elections in Haryana. All the applicants are advised to check the updated and rescheduled date on the official website @iocl.com so that they can prepare themselves for the exam accordingly. Also, now they have to download the new admit card from the site as per the rescheduled exam date.

Earlier, the IOCL Non-Executive Posts written examination was scheduled to be conducted on October 20, 2019 (Sunday) and now the revised date for the exam is November 3, 2019 (Sunday). Due to Haryana Legislative Assembly Elections, 2019, the date is revised but with an advantage that the applicants have got more time for the preparations of the written exam.

Candidates can download the admit card for the rescheduled date of the 5 postcodes on October 18, 2019, from the official website. It is to note that Indian Oil Corporation Limited invited applications for the filling up of 22 Non-Executive Posts for Pipelines Department to be allotted multiple locations across the country.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for more updates and the selection process for all the posts will be as same as notified in the previous notification and the eligibility criteria to apply for the post was a diploma or a bachelor’s degree in the relevant field.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited Recruitment Exam 2019 Official Notification for Revised Date– Download PDF

Applicants need to make sure that they qualify for the post they have applied for as they have got enough time now and it is a great opportunity to work for IOCL. The right candidate will be selected on the basis of his/her performance in the written exam followed by the interview. Also, the candidates who have applied without fitting in the eligibility criteria will not be entertained for the written test as well as the interview.

