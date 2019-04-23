Indian Oil Recruitment 2019: Applications have been started for the post of Research Officer in the Indian Oil Corporation Limited. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the recruitment can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, iocl.com.

Indian Oil Recruitment 2019: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has advertised for vacancies in its Research and Development centre. The candidates who hold a PhD degree can apply for the posts. The vacancies are available for Indian Oil’s Research and Development centre at Faridabad. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the recruitment can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, iocl.com.

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Oil recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification:

Research Officer ( Grade A), research area, fuels and additives: The candidates should possess a PhD degree in Chemistry with 65 per cent marks in graduation and post graduation can apply for the posts.

Research Officer (Grade A), Research Area, Analytical Techniques and characterisation: The candidates should possess a full-time PhD degree in Chemistry with 65 per cent marks in graduation and post graduation as well.

Research Officer, Research Area, Batteries: Candidates must hold a full-time PhD in Electro Chemistry with 65 per cent marks in graduation and post graduation.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates is 32 years. The candidates belonging to various reserved categories will get age relaxation according to the official notification.

Steps to apply for the Indian Oil Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, iocl.com.

Step 2: Tap the link under saying latest jobs openings under the careers option present on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap on the apply online option.

Step 4: Fill the form and tap the save and next.

Step 5: Thoroughly check that all the details in the form are correct.

Step 6: Tap the submit button.

Step 7: Take a print out of the application form and send it to IOCL office.

Vacancy details for the Indian Oil Recruitment 2019:

Research officer (Fuels and additives): 4 vacancies

Research officer (Analytical techniques and Characterisation): 2 vacancies

Research officer (Fuel Cells): 1 vacancy

Research officer (Batteries): 1 vacancy

Research officer (Catalyst): 3 vacancies

Research officer (Petrochemicals and Polymers): 3 vacancies

Research officer (Nanotechnology): 5 vacancies

Research officer (Product development): 5 vacancies

Chief Research Manager (Industrial Biotechnology): 1 vacancy

