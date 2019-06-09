Indian Post GDS recruitment 2019: The applications have been invited for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) on the Indian post's official website, appost.in. The interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website. The registration is open for some states such as Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand circles. The registration process will be closed on July 5, 2019 (Friday).

Indian Post GDS recruitment 2019: The Indian Post has invited the applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) on its official website, appost.in. Candidates can apply for the same through the official website. In Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand circles, the registration is open. The registration process will be closed on July 5, 2019 (Friday). While the application process will begin from June 13. The last date to apply for the post is July 12 (Friday).

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,735 vacancies are to be filled. It includes 174 from Delhi, 757 from Himachal Pradesh and 804 from Jharkhand. Previous to this, 4392 and 4,442 posts were published in an advertisement in Odisha and Tamil Nadu, respectively by the Indian posts. The candidates will be recruited at the level of branch postmaster (BPM) and assistant branch postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

Indian Post GDS recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should be a pass out of the class 10th. No extra weightage will be given to the candidates with higher education qualification.

Age: Candidates should be aged between 18 years and 40 years.

Indian Post GDS recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, appost.in

Step 2: Click ‘register here’, on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill all the required details and make payment

Step 4: Log-in after using the registration number

Step 5: Duly make payment

Step 6: Fill the application form

Indian Post GDS recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of BPM, the candidates will receive a salary in the range of Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,500. For the post of Dak Sevak and ABPM, the selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App