For the aspirants who were seeking a government job, Indian Railways has released a notification for the recruitment in Southern Railways and Western Railways. Interested candidates can find the application form the official website of Indian Railways. Eligible candidates can apply online at indianrailways.gov.in. The notification is to fill up 1470 vacancies under Indian Railway Recruitment 2018. Indian Railway job alert has also given the other details and criteria like educational qualification, age limit and relaxation, selection process, application Fee and how to apply process tutorial.

This is the right time to grab a government job as Indian Railway is offering such a big number (1470) of vacancies in the Southern Railways and Western Railways. For helping you out we have noted down the steps to apply online at Indian Railways official website @indianrailways.gov.in.

Keep these important things in mind, when you apply for the Indian Railway job 2018:

Southern Railways

Aspirants can apply in online mode as well as offline mode and can find the applications from on the official website of India Railways @www.sr.indian railways.gov.in

With the application form candidates have to attach a Demand Draft (DD) for the amount of Rs.100 in favour of WORKSHOP PERSONNEL OFFICER, CARRIAGE AND WAGON WORKS, SOUTHERN RAILWAY, PERAMBUR, CHENNAI – 600 023 (Southern Railways). Applications without the processing fee, will be summarily rejected.

SC/ST/PWD/Women Candidates are exempted from the payment of Processing Fee.

Candidates should submit only one application irrespective of the number of trades/units applied for.

Candidates shall apply only one category of Fresher category, Ex.ITI or MLT.

Western Railways

The Western Railways has also issued the notification for filling the posts of Junior Engineer, Station Master, Helper, and Supervisor and Other Vacancies. The deadline for the job seekers is 14th February 2018.

Age Limit for candidates:

Minimum Age – 18 Years

Maximum Age – 24 Years

Age Relaxation – SC/ ST /OBC/PWD/ PH as per Government Rule Regulation.

Important Dates to keep in mind:

Date for Submission of Application starts: – January 29, 2018

Date for Submission of Application ends: – February 14, 2018.

For more details candidates can go through the official website of the Indian railways www.indianrailways.gov in by February 14, 2018.