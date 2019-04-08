Indian Railway jobs 2019: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited applications for RRC Level 1 recruitment 2019 for 103769 posts in the Indian Railways. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through Indian Railways Recruitment Cell's official website. Below are important dates, Railway exam fees and other details.

Indian Railway jobs 2019: For the Indian Railways jobs 2019, Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has released a notification and invited applications for 103769 Level 1 post. As per the railway recruitment notification CEN No. 01/2019, the jobs will be for all zones of the Indian Railways. The registration for exams is already started and the last date to apply is 12 April 2019. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through Indian Railways Recruitment Cell’s official website. While the last date to make online payment through SBI Challan or Post Office is April 18 up to 1 PM.

This time the Indian Railways has come up with more than 1 lakh jobs Group D Level 1 jobs. The aspirants who are willing to serve in the Indian Railways should not miss this golden opportunity. The jobs are of Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in Electrical, Mechanical, and S&T Departments and Assistant Pointsman, etc. The applicants must have passed class 10 with ITI or hold NAT (National Apprentice Certificate) Certificate Accredited by NCVT (National Counseling for Vocational Certificate). The RRC has decided 18 to 33 years age criteria for this job.

RRC Group D Level 1 Recruitment 2019: Important dates

The candidates who willing to apply should keep these important dates in mind which may help them to prepare for the Indian Railways job and exam. Starting Date of Application – 12 March 2019 from 05:00 PM Last Date of Application – 12 April 2019 till 11:59 PM Closing Date & Time for Payment of Application Fee through Online (Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/UPI) – 23 April 2019 Closing Date & Time for Payment of Application Fee through SBI Challan and Post Office Challan – 18 April 2019. Final submission of Applications – 26 April 2019. RRC Group D Level 1 Computer Based Test (CBT) Date – September-October 2019

The General/OBC category candidates have to pay application fee of Rs 500 and the SC/ST/Female/PWD/Ex-Serviceman/PwBDs, Minorities, Transgender, Economically Backward Classes (EBC) candidates the application fee is Rs 250. On appearing in the CBT 1, the general category students will get Rs 400 back, while the RRC will refund the whole amount of the reserved category students.

