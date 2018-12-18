Indian Railway Recruitment 2018-2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications for 16328 posts across its different zones in the country. The candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official visit the official website of Indian Railways at www.indianrailways.gov.in. The applications are also available on all official websites of all RRBs.

The application process will begin on December 31 and the last date to apply for the above posts is January 30

Indian Railway Recruitment 2018-2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications for 16328 posts across its different zones in the country. The candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official visit the official website of Indian Railways at www.indianrailways.gov.in. The applications are also available on all official websites of all RRBs. The application process will begin on December 31 and the last date to apply for the above posts is January 30. Late applications will not be entertained. The eligibility criteria, educational qualifications and other requirements vary from post to post. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on official websites of all RRBs for regular updates and exam related information.

Participating zones of Indian Railways:

Southern Western Railway, Western Railway, East Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, North Central Railway, Northeast Frontier Railway, Central Railway, Northern Railway, Southern Railway, Western Railway, Western Central Railway, South Eastern Railway.

Post details:

South Western Railway – 963 Apprentice Post

Eastern Railway – 2907 Apprentice Post 3. Eastern

Central Railway – 2234 Apprentice Post

North Western Railway – 2090 Apprentice Post 5. North

Eastern Railway – 745 Apprentice Post

North Central Railway – 703 Apprentice Post

North East Frontier Railway – 12 Scouts and Guide Quota Post

Central Railway Mumbai – 78 DEO / Executive Assistant / Office Assistant Post

Northeast Frontier Railway – 21 Sports Quota Post

Southern Railway – 21 Sports Quota Post

Western Railway – 14 Scouts and Guide Quota Post

West Central Railway – 160 Act Before 160 Act Apprentice Post

Central Railway – Physiotherapist Post

Central Railway – 5 Data Entry, Digital Office Assistant and Other Posts

North Western Railway – Group C Post against Cultural Quota

