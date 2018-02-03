A great opportunity for all the aspirants seeking jobs in the Indian Railways as Railway Recruitment 2018 has advertised the highest numbers of vacancies till now around 27000 for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician Grade III Post. All the candidates who are interested can apply for these pots from February 3, 2018, from 10 am to March 5, 2018, till 23:59 hours on the official website of the respective Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). 

Interested candidates who are applying for the post should have completed Matriculation/ SSLC with ITI/Diploma of Engineering can apply for this and therefore should fulfil the prescribed medical standards for each candidate.
The age of the candidate should be 18 to 30 years. Those candidates who belong from reserved category get age relaxation as per the government rules. OBC applicants will get relaxation of 3 years and SC/ST applicants will get relaxation of 5 years.

There are total 21 boards including Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Banglore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Jammu and Kashmir, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Siliguri, Thiruvanthapuram., Secunderabad. All the candidates can apply to these RBR centres on or before 26th February 2018 Government job aspirants must make much of this opportunity and start applying as soon as possible. 

Vacancy details for RBR (CEN 01/2018) 27019 Asst. Loco Pilot (APL) and Technicians Posts

Assistant Loco Pilot- 17849
Technician- 9170

 

Important Dates for RBR (CEN 01/2018) 27019 Asst. Loco Pilot (APL) and Technicians Posts

Opening dates and time for online registration and submission of applicants-03 February till 23:59 hours

 

Last date and time for payment of application fee
Online payment (Net banking/Credit Card/Debit Card) 05 March 2018 till 22:00 hours

SBI Bank Challan-05 March 2018 till 13:00 hours
Post Office Challan 03 March 2018 till 13:00 hours

 

Education Qualification for RBR (CEN 01/2018) 27019 Asst. Loco Pilot (APL) and Technicians Posts

Asst. Loco Pilot (APL)- Matriculation /SSLC with ITI/Diploma of Engineering

Technician Grade III Posts- Matriculation/SSCL with ITI/Diploma of Engineering

 

Age Limit for RBR (CEN 01/2018) Asst. Loco Pilot (APL) and Technician Posts

Assistant Loco Pilot (APL) Posts: 18-28 years (as on 01.27.18)

Technician Grade III Posts- 18-28 years (as on 01.27.18)

 

Salary details for RBR (CEN 01/2018) 27019 Asst (APL) and Technicians Posts

Level 02 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix with the initial pay of RS 19900/- plus other allowances as admissible.

Application Fee for RBR (CEN 01/2018) 27019 Asst (APL) and Technicians Posts

For all the candidates (except reserved category) – Rs 500/-

For Reserved categories- Rs. 250/-

Mode of Payment-Online Payment/Bank Challan/ Post Office Challan

 

How to apply  for RBR (CEN 01/2018) 27019 Asst (APL) and Technicians Posts

1. Visit the official website www.indianrailways.gov.in

2. Select the RBR Zone

3. Click on apply online for RBR APL and TEchnician post

4. Fil the required details

5. Upload scanned photo and signature

6. Submit the online form and pay the application fee

7. Take the printout form the future use

Railway Recruitment Summary for RRB (CEN 01/2018) Asst. Loco Pilot (APL) and Technicians Jobs

Railway Board Zone Vacancy Detail Online Application Link Official Website
RRB Ahmedabad Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) – 0

Technicians – 164

Total – 164

 Online Application here http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/
RRB Ajmer Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) – 852

Technicians – 369

Total – 1221

 Online Application here

 

 http://www.rrbajmer.org/
RRB Allahabad Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) – 3657

Technicians – 1037

Total – 4694

 Online Application here

 

 http://www.rrbald.gov.in/
RRB Bangalore Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –1101

Technicians – 324

Total – 1425

 Online Application here

 

 http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/
RRB Bhopal Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –

Technicians –

 Online Application here

 

 http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/

 
RRB Bhubaneshwar Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –

Technicians –

 Online Application here

 

 http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/
RRB Bilaspur Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –

Technicians –

 Online Application here

 

 http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/
RRB Chandigarh Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –

Technicians –

 Online Application here

 

 http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
RRB Chennai Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –

Technicians –

 Online Application here

 

 http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/
RRB Gorakhpur Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –

Technicians –

 Online Application here

 

 http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/
RRB Guwahati Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –

Technicians –

 Online Application here

 

 http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/
RRB Jammu Srinagar Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) – 0

Technicians –

 Online Application here

 

 http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/
RRB Kolkata Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) – 0

Technicians –

 Online Application here

 

 http://rrbkolkata.gov.in/
RRB Malda Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –

Technicians –

 Online Application here

 

 http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/
RRB Mumbai Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –

Technicians –

 Online Application here

 

 http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/
RRB Muzaffarpur Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –

Technicians –

 Online Application here

 

 http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/
RRB Patna Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –

Technicians –

 Online Application here

 

 http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/
RRB Ranchi Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –

Technicians –

 Online Application here

 

 http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/
RRB Secunderabad Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –

Technicians –

 Online Application here

 

 http://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/
RRB Siliguri Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –

Technicians –

 Online Application here

 

 http://www.rrbsiliguri.org/
RRB Thiruvananthapuram Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –

Technicians – 164

Total – 164

 Online Application here

 

 http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/

