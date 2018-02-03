Indian Railway Recruitment 2018: A great opportunity for all the aspirants seeking jobs in the Indian Railways as Railway Recruitment has advertised the highest numbers of vacancies till now around 27000 for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician Grade III Post. There are total 21 boards including Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Banglore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Jammu and Kashmir, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Siliguri, Thiruvananthapuram, Secunderabad. Here are the steps how to apply for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician Grade III Post in Indian Railway.

All the candidates can apply to these RBR centres on or before 26th February 2018 Government job aspirants must make much of this opportunity and start applying as soon as possible

Interested candidates who are applying for the post should have completed Matriculation/ SSLC with ITI/Diploma of Engineering can apply for this and therefore should fulfil the prescribed medical standards for each candidate.

The age of the candidate should be 18 to 30 years. Those candidates who belong from reserved category get age relaxation as per the government rules. OBC applicants will get relaxation of 3 years and SC/ST applicants will get relaxation of 5 years.

Vacancy details for RBR (CEN 01/2018) 27019 Asst. Loco Pilot (APL) and Technicians Posts

Assistant Loco Pilot- 17849

Technician- 9170

Important Dates for RBR (CEN 01/2018) 27019 Asst. Loco Pilot (APL) and Technicians Posts

Opening dates and time for online registration and submission of applicants-03 February till 23:59 hours

Last date and time for payment of application fee

Online payment (Net banking/Credit Card/Debit Card) 05 March 2018 till 22:00 hours

SBI Bank Challan-05 March 2018 till 13:00 hours

Post Office Challan 03 March 2018 till 13:00 hours

Education Qualification for RBR (CEN 01/2018) 27019 Asst. Loco Pilot (APL) and Technicians Posts

Asst. Loco Pilot (APL)- Matriculation /SSLC with ITI/Diploma of Engineering

Technician Grade III Posts- Matriculation/SSCL with ITI/Diploma of Engineering

Age Limit for RBR (CEN 01/2018) Asst. Loco Pilot (APL) and Technician Posts

Assistant Loco Pilot (APL) Posts: 18-28 years (as on 01.27.18)

Technician Grade III Posts- 18-28 years (as on 01.27.18)

Salary details for RBR (CEN 01/2018) 27019 Asst (APL) and Technicians Posts

Level 02 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix with the initial pay of RS 19900/- plus other allowances as admissible.

Application Fee for RBR (CEN 01/2018) 27019 Asst (APL) and Technicians Posts

For all the candidates (except reserved category) – Rs 500/-

For Reserved categories- Rs. 250/-

Mode of Payment-Online Payment/Bank Challan/ Post Office Challan

How to apply for RBR (CEN 01/2018) 27019 Asst (APL) and Technicians Posts

1. Visit the official website www.indianrailways.gov.in

2. Select the RBR Zone

3. Click on apply online for RBR APL and TEchnician post

4. Fil the required details

5. Upload scanned photo and signature

6. Submit the online form and pay the application fee

7. Take the printout form the future use

