Indian Railway Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the post of Specialist and Super specialist doctors in the Indian Railways. Interested candidates can apply before the last date which is April 18, 2019.

The application process for the recruitment of Specialist or Super specialist doctor has been started. The candidates can apply for the posts of specialist doctors and super specialist doctors in the prescribed format within 15 days of the advertisement which is April 18, 2019.

Important dates:

Date for Walk-in-interview: within 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement which is April 18, 2019.

Indian Railway Vacancy Details:

Specialist, Super specialist doctors in:

Anaesthesia

Gynaecology and Obstetrics

Medicine

General surgery

Cardiology

Paediatrics

Radiology

Eye

E.N.T.

Neuro-Physician

Package rate for the services:

For minor surgery: Rs 2,000

Major surgery: Rs 5,000

Anaesthesia for Major Surgery: Rs 2,500

Anaesthesia for Minor surgery: 1,500

Educational Qualification:

Anaesthesia: MD (Anesthesia/Diploma in Anesthesia)

Gynaecology and Obstetrics: MS/MD (G and O), Diploma in gynaecology and obstetrics

Medicine: MD (General Medicine)

General Surgery: MS (Surgery)

Cardiology: DM (Cardiology)

Neuro-Physician: DM (Neuro Medicine)

How to apply for the Indian Railway Doctors Jobs 2019:

Applications should be addressed to CMS, Eastern Railway Divisional Hospital, Asansol within 15 days of the publication of advertisement.

Meanwhile, the application process for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) has been closed on March 31, 2019. The candidates can submit their application fees till April 5, 2019. There are a total of 35,277 vacancies in Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). The candidates will be selected on the basis of the Computer Based Test (CBT) and Physical Endurance Test (PET). Candidates must assure that they fulfil the prescribed medical standards for the respective posts they are applying for. To check the mentioned physical standards, candidates can go through the detailed notification issued on the official websites of RRB.

