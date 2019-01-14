Indian Railway Recruitment 2019: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has invited job applications constable recruitment @ rpfonlinereg.org. The candidates who are looking for a government job in Indian railways and are eligible for this post may apply before the last date, January 30, 2019.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2019: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has invited job applications constable recruitment @ rpfonlinereg.org. According to the reports, the vacancies are for both male and female candidates as Constable in several Indian Railway zones and Railway Protection Special Force. The candidates who are looking for a government job in Indian railways and are eligible for this post may apply before the last date, January 30, 2019.

The RPF has decided a minimum 18 Years as the minimum age and maximum 25 years as the age limit criteria. The RPF will select candidates after several tests including the Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Trade Test and Medical Exam and final documents verification.

The selected candidates will get Level 2 pay, which is from Rs 19.900 to Rs 63,200 and Level 3 selected candidates will receive a salary around Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 under the 7th Central Pay Commission Matrix.

The candidates will also get the allowances related to the job.

The interested and eligible candidates can follow the simple steps given below to apply for the RPF jobs 2018.

Here are the steps to apply for the Indian Railway Recruitment 2019 RPF jobs:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) @ rpfonlinereg.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, link on the link that reads recruitment for the post of constable.

Step 3: A new window will pop on your screen now.

Step 4: Fill the required credentials like name, age, city, date of birth, phone, e-mail id etc.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: After completing the process, a registration number will flash on your screen.

Step 7: Note down your registration number or take a print out for future reference.

