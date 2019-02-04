Indian Railway Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Cell of Central Railways has released a notification regarding the recruitment against the posts of Indian Classical Dancer, Drama Artist through the official website – rrccr.com. Candidates who are interested to submit applications for the vacancies are advised to go through the detailed advertisement on the website mentioned above.
Moreover, the posts are vacant under the cultural quota of the central government. Candidates can now apply for the positions through the prescribed format on the official website. They must note that the last date for submission of the filled up application forms has been scheduled for February 18, 2019. The details of the application process can be accessed by clicking on the direct links given here;
Click here to read the detailed Application Notification: https://rrccr.com/Upload/Cultural_Notif_2018_19.pdf
How to apply for the posts?
- At first, log into the official website as mentioned above]
- Register yourself by entering the details on the page displayed on the website if you are a new applicant
- Now, submit the details and login
- Fill in the application
- Upload all the necessary supporting documents
- Go through the details before submitting the application finally
Click here to directly Apply Online: https://rrccr.com/Cultural/App_Cul_LI.aspx
Direct link to go to the official website and download the full recruitment notification: https://rrccr.com/
