Indian Railway Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for vacancies like Indian Classical Dancer, Drama Artist through the official website of Central Railways. Interested candidates can log into - rrccr.com and check out the full advertisement. Direct link for downloading the same is given below.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Cell of Central Railways has released a notification regarding the recruitment against the posts of Indian Classical Dancer, Drama Artist through the official website – rrccr.com. Candidates who are interested to submit applications for the vacancies are advised to go through the detailed advertisement on the website mentioned above.

Moreover, the posts are vacant under the cultural quota of the central government. Candidates can now apply for the positions through the prescribed format on the official website. They must note that the last date for submission of the filled up application forms has been scheduled for February 18, 2019. The details of the application process can be accessed by clicking on the direct links given here;

Click here to read the detailed Application Notification: https://rrccr.com/Upload/Cultural_Notif_2018_19.pdf

How to apply for the posts?

At first, log into the official website as mentioned above]

Register yourself by entering the details on the page displayed on the website if you are a new applicant

Now, submit the details and login

Fill in the application

Upload all the necessary supporting documents

Go through the details before submitting the application finally

Click here to directly Apply Online: https://rrccr.com/Cultural/App_Cul_LI.aspx

Direct link to go to the official website and download the full recruitment notification: https://rrccr.com/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More