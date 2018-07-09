Indian Railway Recruitment 2018: Rail Recruitment Board (RRB) is planning to hire retired and experienced employees of Indian Railways in key areas on the contractual basis. As per reports, these experienced employees will help and guide officers to preserve the Indian Railway properties and heritage sites.

Indian Railway is likely to hire contractual labourers in certain categories to fill the shortage of staff. Indian Railways will hire the contractual labour to avoid time-consuming railway recruitment board route. The railways may engage retired railway staff to revive the Indian Railway heritage properties.

A senior Railway official told reporters that retired railway employees have the experience and skills to handle steam engines, semaphore signals and other railway equipment. The Railway recruitment authorities may re-hire the experience persons on a contractual role.

“Zonal heads have been authorised to finalise the number of persons to be hired against such vacancies in consultation with concerned departments and the proposed remuneration shall be commensurate with the general work schedule of such hired personnel,” the official said.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More