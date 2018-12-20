RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the revised result of ALP, Technician Exam 2018. All those who have qualified in the first stage CBT examination will now have to prepare for the next stage of the recruitment examination to be held on January 21, 2019. More details have been mentioned inside.

RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018: The revised result of RRB ALP, Technician Exam 2018 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board on its official website – www.rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can follow the steps to download their respective results given below. Candidates should note that the Second stage Computer Based Test will be conducted by the Board next and they need to know all the details and updates regarding the recruitment examination.

Those candidates who qualify the first stage CBT examination will have to appear for the 2nd Stage CBT. Now, the second stage CBT for RRB ALP Technician recruitment will begin on January 21 and end on January 23, 2019.

How to check the details of the 2nd stage Examination of ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018?

Visit the website of Railway Recruitment Board – rrbcdg.gov.in or indianrailways.gov.in

Candidates will be taken to the homepage of the website

Now, look for the latest updates on the website

