RRB ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018: The revised result of RRB ALP, Technician Exam 2018 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board on its official website – www.rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can follow the steps to download their respective results given below. Candidates should note that the Second stage Computer Based Test will be conducted by the Board next and they need to know all the details and updates regarding the recruitment examination.
Those candidates who qualify the first stage CBT examination will have to appear for the 2nd Stage CBT. Now, the second stage CBT for RRB ALP Technician recruitment will begin on January 21 and end on January 23, 2019.
How to check the details of the 2nd stage Examination of ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018?
- Visit the website of Railway Recruitment Board – rrbcdg.gov.in or indianrailways.gov.in
- Candidates will be taken to the homepage of the website
- Now, look for the latest updates on the website
Leave a Reply