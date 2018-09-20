Indian Railway Recruitment 2018: The North Eastern Railway Gorakhpur has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates in the Group C posts under sports quota. Interested candidates in between the age of 18 and 25 years are eligible to apply.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2018: The North Eastern Railway Gorakhpur has released a notification for the recruitment of candidates under sports quota or in Group C posts. According to the notification, candidates having played sports in the state/national/international level can apply for the vacant positions on the official website of the Indian Railways.

As per reports, the last date for the submission of the online application forms has been scheduled for October 15, 2018. Candidates willing to serve under the Indian railways can submit their forms. The recruitment notification is now available on the official portal – www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in and candidates can check all the details regarding the vacancies by logging into it. Candidates will be recruited under the following categories:

Sports category and Number of Posts for the year 2018 to 2019:

Athletics: 2

Handball: 5

Cricket: 2

Kabaddi: 3

Volleyball: 2

Basketball: 3

Wrestling: 1

Swimming: 1

Weight Lifting: 2

Meanwhile, the interested must be in between the age of 18 and 25 years of age as on January 1, 2019 to be eligible for application.

Candidates can check the steps given here to read the notification for Indian Railways Recruitment 2018:

Visit the main website of the North Eastern Railway Gorakhpur

Search for the notification link on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a PDF

Read the details on the notification carefully and keep the instruction to apply online

Download the PDF if necessary for reference

How to apply?

Visit the official website

Now click on ‘Recruitment’ link

On the next page, click on RRC and then click on Apply Online under ‘Sports Quota Recruitment 2018-19’

Fill in the necessary details on the application form

Click on submit

