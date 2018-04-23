The date of Indian Railway Recruitment 2018 examinations will be announced soon by the Railway Recruitment Board on their official website. candidates who have applied for the posts are advised to check the official website frequently to get the dates as soon as it is declared. The official website of the RRB is indianrailways.gov.in.

The Indian Railway Recruitment 2018 examination dates will be announced by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on their official website very soon. According to the latest reports, the application process for filling up of 89,000 posts had concluded on March 31 this year. The total vacancies for Group C posts is 26,502 while for Group D is 62,907. the Rail says that the recruitment tests will be held during the month of April and May.

However, the Recruitment board has not made any official announcement regarding the dates of examination. The admit card for the tests will be released 190 days before the commencement of the examination. The candidates who have applied for the positions will get a notification regarding the release of their admit cards on their respective mobile numbers that they have mentioned on their application forms. Meanwhile, the applications were invited from states like Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi and Secunderabad.

The Indian Railway Recruitment 2018 examination will be conducted to recruit Group C and Group D employees in the Railways and it will be a computer-based test. Moreover, the paper would consist of 90 marks and candidates have to be careful while writing the answers as there will be negative marking for every wrong answer. The candidates will be shortlisted on basis of their performance and will have to go through a medical test. Selected candidates will be provisionally allotted after verification of the documents.

To go to the official website directly, click here http://www.indianrailways.gov.in/

