Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board is all set to release the RRB Group D result and answer key soon on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for more details.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board will be releasing the result and answer keys of RRB Group D Exam 2018 on its official website soon. According to reports, the result is likely to be declared by the Board in the month of January next year. It has also been reported that the Board is not releasing the Answer Keys anytime soon due to the holidays also confirming the result is most likely to be released in the first week of January.

Moreover, after the release of the answer keys, the candidates would be able to raise objections against any incorrect answer. The Board will release a notification regarding the objection to be raised after the release of the Answer Keys through its official website. This year, around 1.89 crore candidates have submitted applications for appearing in the recruitment examination conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board.

The RRB examination was conducted for the recruitment of Track Maintainer, Gateman, Pointsman, Helper in Electrical / Mechanical / Engineering / Signal & Telecommunication departments, Porters and some other posts and to fill up 62907 Group D vacancies against the mentioned posts.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More