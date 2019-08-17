Indian Railways Recruitment 2019: The Railways Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited the applications for sportspersons to get an opportunity to serve in the world's one of the biggest railway networks. A total of 21 persons will be selected. They will get a handsome salary. Interested candidates can check the below-mentioned details and apply.

The RRC of the Western Railways has already started accepting applications which will continue till September 11, 9 pm. Candidates, who are interested, can visit the official website and apply. Here is the direct link to the website rrc-wr.com.A total of 21 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive.

Candidates belonging to reserved categories should note that there will be no reservation for ST, SC and other OBS categories. There is certain eligibility for the candidates. Those applying for the posts of level 2 and 3, need to have a qualification of 12th. While for the posts of level 4 and 5, applicants are required to have a graduation in any subject. Candidates are supposed to have a minimum of 18 years of age and maximum age is 25. There shall be no relaxation on the age limit.

Check steps to apply for Indian Railways Recruitment 2019:

Visit the official website at rrc-wr.com. On the homepage, click on click here option. Fill your details and register. Enter registration for logging in. Here, fill the form and upload the required images. Lastly, make an online payment.

Applicants are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. While those belonging to reserved categories will have to pat Rs 250. The selected candidates will get Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,000 and Rs 29,200 and Rs 92,300 for the level 4 and level 5 posts respectively. While the salary for the level 2 and level 3 posts will be from Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 and Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 respectively.

