Indian Railways Recruitment 2019: The Indian railways has released a notification announcing the detailed Centralized Employment Notification for paramedical categories on its official website today, March 4, 2019. All those who are eligible and interested to apply to the posts may check the notification on the official website of RRB i.e. at rrbcdg.gov.in. According to the notification, the application process for the paramedical category posts has been opned on the official website of Indian Railways.

Candidates must note that they need to fulfil all the criteria for being eligible to submit applications for the vacant posts.

Direct link to download the notification: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/cen_02_2019_eng.pdf

How to check the Centralised Employment Notification 2019?

1. Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board as mentioned above – rrbcdg.gov.in

2. Look for the latest notification dated March 4, 2019 which reads, “Detailed Centralized Employment Notice 2019” and click on the same on the homepage

3. Candidates will be directed to a pdf

4. Candidates need to download the notification displayed on the screen of the computer

5. Take a print out of the notification pdf for reference

