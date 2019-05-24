Indian Railways Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a job notification for speech therapist post on its official website - rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can download the same by following the instructions given below.

All those who have submitted their applications are advised not to be disappointed and keep visiting the official website for other latest vacancies that will be notified by the RRB from time to time. Those who are looking for an opportunity in the government sector and fulfil the criteria for applying to the RRB posts can check the official notifications that RRB publishes on its official website.

According to the latest RRB Notification 2019, there was one vacant post against Speech Therapist under paramedical categories at Bilaspur in the South East Central Railway for which RRB had released the notification. However, the post has now been cancelled and no recruitment drive will be conducted by the Board for that particular post. Candidates can download the latest RRB notice by following the instructions given below.

How to check the RRB official notification?

Visit the official website of RRB – rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the first link that reads, “CEN-02/2019 – Corrigendum-3 to the detailed CEN (Paramedical Categories).”

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a pdf page

Read the pdf carefully and check the details in it

Now, download and take a print out if necessary for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the RRB official notification

